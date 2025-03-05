  • home icon
Royale's Birthday Gifts in Clash Royale: All rewards and other details explored

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:08 GMT
Royale
This article explores all Royale's Birthday Gifts in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Supercell's popular mobile game, Clash Royale, is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a special rewards campaign called Royale's Birthday Gifts. This event will remain active until March 11, 2025. During this period, fans can obtain various rewards for free, including Valkyrie's Evolution, an Emote, Mystery Boxes, and Gold Crates.

This article lists all the ninth anniversary rewards for Royale's Birthday Gifts in Clash Royale and explains how to obtain them.

All rewards for the Royale's 9th Birthday Gifts in Clash Royale

Clash Royale celebrated its ninth anniversary on March 2, 2025, and to commemorate the milestone, Supercell introduced the Royale's Birthday Gifts campaign, which will last until March 11, 2025. Players can find this event on the left-hand side of the game's home page, denoted by a pink cake with a '9' candle on it.

All Royale&#039;s Birthday Gifts (Image via Sportskeeda/Supercell)
All Royale's Birthday Gifts (Image via Sportskeeda/Supercell)

There are nine different rewards that can be claimed from the event – each one unlocks 24 hours apart. All rewards have the same unlock mission – win three Crowns.

Here are all the rewards up for grabs on each day of the Royale's Birthday Gifts event:

DayRewards
Day 1Gold Crate x 1
Day 2Mystery Box x 1
Day 3Gold Crate x 1
Day 4Mystery Box x 1
Day 5Gold Crate x 1
Day 6Mystery Box x 1
Day 7Gold Crate x 1
Day 8King Rocket Ride Emote
Day 9Valkyrie Evolution Shards x 6
Note that if you earn more than three Crowns by winning a game, the additional ones will not count towards the subsequent tier rewards. You will have to claim the unlocked prize first and then earn Crowns for the next one.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Clash Royale hub.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
