5 RPGs on phones you need to play in 2024

Role-playing games (RPG) are wonderful story-driven experiences that take you into beautifully imagined realms. RPGs on phones provide these story-driven experiences in a much more accessible manner than their PC counterparts. After all, why spend months saving up for a Controller when you can immerse yourself in fantastical reams right from your hands?

Having said that, there are thousands of RPGs out there that can be played on phones. However, most of them may not provide a pleasurable experience. To save you some time, we’ve handpicked five of the best RPGs you can play on your phones to have a great time in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s choices.

5 best RPGs on phones right now in 2024

1) Black Desert Mobile

Begin the adventure of your lifetime with this world-class MMORPG (Image via Pearl Abyss)

One of the most successful MMORPGs on mobile, Black Desert Mobile has some of the best combat and character development systems, which adds up to over 13 unique classes.

Its active combat system makes it stand out from other RPGs. Most of the skills are activated through combos and dodging, which makes the combat high-octane. The action takes place in a fantastical realm, where you are open to roam freely anywhere you want, and it mainly revolves around the conflict between two factions.

Despite being over seven years old, the RPG has managed to retain a huge player base thanks to its regular updates, which sometimes include the introduction of entire new continents. Additionally, new character classes are added at regular intervals, which allows the MMORPG to remain relevant.

2) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact came out of nowhere and took the mobile gaming world by storm (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact is an open-world anime RPG with a fun elemental power combat system that you can play by switching characters from your party. Set in the beautifully crafted open world of Tevyat, Genshin Impact provides an excellent roster of characters that you can collect in your team, backed by compelling backstories.

Developed by miHoYo, this action RPG offers a deep lore to unravel, plenty of mysterious dungeons to explore, and challenging boss fights that will put your combat skills to the test. Additionally, Genshin Impact utilizes Gatcha mechanics, which introduces new characters and weapons on a regular basis.

Although the exploration part may feel a little grind-oriented at times, true RPG fans must definitely give Genshin Impact a try at least once.

3) Chrono Trigger

A timeless classic (Image via Square Enix)

Chrono Trigger is one of the most legendary RPGs ever made in video game history by Square Enix. It is known for its fantastic storytelling in 16-bit graphics. The storyline involves a young chap named Chrono, who has lost his beloved companion due to a malfunction in a time-traveling device.

In this RPG, you'll time-travel over several levels. The title isn't as vast as Final Fantasy, nor is it overly challenging. It focuses far more on story and character development. Chrono Trigger offers everything that a hardcore gamer expects from RPGs. The title has high-octane action with a captivating story that is satisfying from start to finish and full of mystery that serves as the icing on the cake.

As a standalone title, Chrono Trigger is now optimized for mobile devices with smooth touch controls. The best part about the game is that you can play it offline.

4) Stardew Valley

An RPG and farming simulation in one title (Image via ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley is an offbeat RPG adventure about farming. It’s a laidback title with soothing background music, presented in a 3D top-down view.

The game lets you revive your deceased grandfather’s farm. In doing so, you’ll get to grow all sorts of plants, fight skeletons and other threats to protect your farm, and even travel to distant islands and dungeons to fetch rare and special ingredients for your farm.

Although primarily aimed towards leisure, Stardew Valley has so much more to offer in terms of exploration and combat. This is a must-try RPG for mobile gamers.

5) Monster Hunter Stories

A legendary monster-catching adventure on phones (Image via Capcom)

Developed by Capcom, Monster Hunter Stories is a turn-based monster-catching adventure that closely resembles the Pokemon series. The main task in the title is hunting for monster eggs. Once the eggs are hatched, the newborn monsters will become your friends.

This is where the fun begins as you, alongside your monster friends, take part in turn-based combat against other ferocious monsters. The diverse set of monsters in the Monster Hunter universe will surely keep you engaged for a long time.

So these are our best RPGs on phones that you can try in 2024.