RRQ G9's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The unparalleled rise in popularity of PUBG Mobile has made it a household name. It has also set the tone for the competitive scene, which is blooming.

Pachachai Han is a famous gamer known by his in-game alias, RRQ G9. He is a professional player and the IGL of RRQ Athena, one of the most prominent PUBG Mobile teams.

In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

RRQ G9’s PUBG Mobile ID

The star's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 511487290, and his in-game alias is RRQ | G9.

His stats

His stats in Squads (ongoing season)

In the ongoing season, RRQ G9 has played 73 Squads matches and won 17 of them for a notable win rate of 23.3%. He also finished in the top ten 43 times. The IGL has racked up 349 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 4.78. He is currently placed in the Crown III tier.

His stats in Squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, he played 255 matches and won 87 of them, notching a splendid K/D ratio of 5.75.

His tiers in the ongoing season

RRQ G9's achievements

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split SEA Championship 2019

1st place finish at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split SEA Championship 2019

2nd place finish at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019

3rd place finish at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero

His settings

You can watch the video given below to know RRQ G9's sensitivity settings.

RRQ G9’s YouTube channel

He has been making content on PUBG Mobile for quite a while. The first video on his channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, he has gained over 408k subscribers. He also has over 50 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

RRQ G9 is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here