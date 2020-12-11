Ruined King: A League of Legends Story gets its first turn-based gameplay reveal at The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards 2020 was an exciting affair for not just the nominated single-player titles but also for Riot Games’ League of Legends.

Riot Forge finally announced the arrival of the Ruined King: A League of Legends Story in the latter half of 2021 during the event. The announcement came with a gameplay trailer which provided a lot of insight on how the game is going to play out once it’s officially out.

Airship Syndicate, the partner company developing Ruined King, shows off the turn-based mechanic in the trailer, along with various elements of exploration.

From what League of Legends fans can make out, it would seem that the world of Ruined King will be vast and quite expansive.

The combat will be turn-based, and players will be able to have four-member parties, where each champion will have their signature abilities playing out in a robust interface.

The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands, and looks like you've got quite the squad to back you up.



Watch the official first look at gameplay for @AirshipSyn's Ruined King: A League of Legends Story now. Coming 2021.#RuinedKing #RiseAgainstRuin pic.twitter.com/MN0Ovx3HfX — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) December 11, 2020

Those who are intimately familiar with turn-based combat games like Divinity: Original Sin and Digimon Cyber Sleuth or even indie titles like Indivisible will have an easier time picking up this game.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arrives in the latter half of 2021

You know something bad’s going down in Bilgewater if these champions are actually working together.



Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, coming in 2021.

Riot Forge has announced that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will not have its release early on in 2021.

Band together and face the threats to Bilgewater. Watch first gameplay of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, launching in 2021. pic.twitter.com/vXdrHUe68W — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 11, 2020

Moreover, the game will be available for the last-gen consoles along with the next-gen. Those who are getting it for their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be getting a free upgrade of the game once they opt into the next generation of the Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Get ready to journey through Runeterra like never before, with some familiar faces.



Hence, the Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will have its official release in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S