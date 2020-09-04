Rules of Survival: Country of origin, publisher and history

Rules of Survival was one of the 118 mobile applications that were recently banned by the Indian government. The ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite as well as other games such as Rules of Survival and Creative Destruction has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry.

According to early speculations, the Indian government’s decision came as a result of months of ongoing tension along the Chinese border in Ladakh. The major concern was the protection of user data that these Chinese apps might have access to.

Some people are now wondering whether these applications were banned only because they were Chinese, or there was something seriously concerning regarding the use of data. In this article, we take a look at the origin of Rules of Survival and the company which has created the game.

Rules of Survival: Origin, publisher and history

Rules of Survival (Image credits: Droid Gamers)

Rules of Survival is a free-to-play online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by NetEase Games. NetEase Games, which may sound familiar to the fans of the battle royale genre, is a video game developing company that has also created various games such as Knives Out and Creative Destruction, both of which have also been banned amongst the 118 apps.

NetEase Games was founded in June 1997 by Chinese entrepreneur Ding Lei, and proliferated in the market for multiplayer online games such as Rules of Survival. Lei is also the current CEO of the company, and has a net worth of 3,040 crores USD. NetEase Games has its headquarters in Hangzhou, China. It is also involved in activities related to advertising, PC games development, e-commerce services etc.

Due to the company’s Chinese origin, it falls under the radar of the Indian government.

Thus, Rules of Survival, along with other apps such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, or Creative Destruction and Knives Out, is a Chinese application. All these applications have now been removed from the Google Play and App Store, following the implementation of the ban.

Gaming titles by NetEase Games

Advertisement