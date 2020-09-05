Rules of Survival vs PUBG Mobile: 5 major differences

PUBG Mobile has engulfed the world with its presence as the most popular game in the mobile gaming industry. The title's deserved recognition has brought many positive changes to the gaming community. Still, it has eclipsed the popularity of small developers and their attempts to make a decent mobile offering.

Rules of Survival, also known as ROS, is one such game developed by NetEase Inc. It is similar to PUBG Mobile, but offers its own flavour to the players as well. Both were recently banned in India, leading many to compare them.

We look at five differences between Rules of Survival and PUBG Mobile

#1 Gameplay

PUBG Mobile gameplay (Image Credits: Quora)

For most players who haven't played a shooting game before, PUBG Mobile might appear tough to master. This is not true for Rules of Survival, as it is easier to play, with faster and more action-packed matches. ROS had one small map introduced with the game, but later presents an 8x8km map.

It also allows 120 players to drop off instead of the 100 in PUBG Mobile. This makes players encounter more fights and have a fun experience when playing.

#2 Looting

PUBG Mobile looting (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Official Twitter)

Looting in PUBG Mobile is considerably more difficult than Rules of Survival. Loot is scattered around the map unevenly in the former, and players often end up with an unsatisfactory haul even in the ending phases. However, ROS offers more booty to players, which gets them equipped quicker with a somewhat balanced loot.

#3 Game optimisation

Rules of Survival optimisation (Image Credits: WallpaperSafari)

During PUBG Mobile's early phase, Rules of Survival felt like a better-optimised game. However, as time passed, the former's developers stepped up their game. As a result, PUBG Mobile is a much more smoother and optimised title than ROS. With every passing update, PUBG Mobile's developers try to make the game better. It takes lesser space and provides a much more balanced game too.

#4 Game experience

PUBG Mobile game experience (Image Credits: Gaming news)

PUBG Mobile also takes hackers seriously and puts in effort to fight them. Rules of Survival, meanwhile, receives many complaints about hackers throughout the game. This hampers the experience for players who want to have fun in a fair environment.

With PUBG Mobile being one of the top games, it has an ample budget to invest in polishing its title and making it better. As a result, users get a well-rounded, and better, experience playing it.

#5 Graphics

PUBG Mobile graphics (Image Credits: PCGamersN)

Both games have decent graphics, but PUBG Mobile offers more realistic looking maps and characters, while Rules of Survival has more cartoon-like graphics. Although both are battle simulators, the former is for those who want a more realistic-looking game.