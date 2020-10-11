Clash of Clans is one of the best creations of Supercell. It is an exciting shooter game which requires strategy to win. You can engage in a lot of activities like building a village, raising a clan, indulging in clan wars, and a lot more.

The game is appreciated for its characters and exciting gameplay. So, if you have played this game over and over again and are looking for similar games to play on your Android device, you have come to the right place for suggestions.

5 best games like Clash of Clans for Android devices

These are five of the best games like Clash of Clans which are compatible to Android devices:

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

From 3 vs 3 Modern MOBA to Battle Royale, this title has many game modes that you can enjoy. One of the highlights of this game is the cute cartoonish characters that will quickly win your heart.

The PvP matches will remind you of Clash of Clans as they are a blend of strategy, action, and fun. Your hero can possess various skills, like attack, stun, support, etc. which will make him/her unique.

Download it from here.

2. Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is a MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and a third-person shooter game. The adorable animated characters, called Brawlers, will remind you of the characters in Clash of Clans.

There are a variety of game modes that you can play along with your friends. The title is also appreciated for its simple controls and fun gameplay.

Download it from here.

3. Blitz Brigade - Online FPS fun

This is a multiplayer first-person shooter game which has a few similarities with Clash of Clans. From Sniper to Soldier, there are seven different classes that you can choose from in this title.

A feature called Ultra Abilities ensures that you have an added advantage while fighting with the other team. The length of the matches is short as a match in the game consist of 12 players in total.

Download it from here.

4. WarFriends: PvP Shooter Game

Unlike Clash of Clans, this game has a military backdrop. But like the Supercell classic, you will have to build your own army and make sure that you have the right weapons to kill your enemies.

Speaking of weapons, WarFriends has a great collection of quirky weapons like anti-tank bazookas. You will also have to face various challenges in this fast-paced online shooter game.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Bay

This title is appreciated for its easy controls, and fun gameplay, much like Clash of Clans. With a rating of 4.3 stars in the Google Play Store, this game’s 3D representation will impress you.

If you want to enjoy with your friends, you must try out this 5vs5 MOBA game set in an aquatic backdrop. Make sure you upgrade your weapons from time to time in order to kill your enemies with ease.

Download it from here.