After Predator, Fortnite teases a "Female Terminator" as the next hunter, and Twitter is overrun with theories

Fortnite Leaks & News just posted a new tweet containing a short teaser video from the Fortnite team. It read:

"Yeah, she'll fit right in."

This teaser seems to point at a female Terminator joining the Fortnite crew. Twitter is going crazy with speculation about who this mysterious woman could be. There is some speculation that it could be Sarah Connor. Let's explore some of the chatter from the community.

Which leading terminator lady will come to Fortnite?

@Fatbunny911 was quick to point out that there have been three different female Terminators in movies and television. They are also known as Terminatrix and played by Summer Glau, Kristanna Loken, and Mackenzie Davis (not a Terminatrix but an Augment).

These 3 female terminators cause Arnold owns the Terminator model and he's known to sue unless you pay up and 💯 to his liking. But more than likely it's the dark fate one and skeleton terminator pic.twitter.com/T7rZESVcGG — Fat_bunny_91 (@Fatbunny911) January 21, 2021

There are three known Terminatrix models in Terminator lore: the T-X, the T-1001, and the I-950 Infiltrator. Audiences have also seen a T-1001, also known as Catherine Weaver, on television's Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Shirley Manson - front-woman of the punk band Garbage - plays herself, though the chances are slim that she will be presented as the skin.

@sniperrpost thinks that audiences might see Sarah Connor alongside the traditional T-800.

bet it will be this woman pic.twitter.com/IGpmUqdLXu — sniperr (@sniperrpost) January 21, 2021

This inclusion would make sense considering Linda Hamilton has been such a large part of the Terminator series throughout its history. Her inclusion into Fortnite would undoubtedly be a massive win for Epic Games when pleasing Terminator fans.

Twitter users like @brianrip are clamoring for Terminator 3's T-X.

T-X seems almost as unlikely as Summer Glau's Cameron Phillips. Terminator 3 is not a popular movie in the franchise, and the T-X is not as well known as Glau's character from Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

If audiences are to get a female Terminator character in Fornite, it will most likely be the Augment, Grace, from Terminator: Dark Fate. Being the latest movie in the franchise, one with positive reviews, the licensing opportunity is probably the easiest. An older Arnold Schwarzenegger might be included in Fortnite as well.