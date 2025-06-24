All leaked EA FC 26 Icons, featuring Ibrahimovic, Kroos, Iniesta and others

With the game cycle of EA FC 25 rapidly approaching its conclusion, there have been several leaks on social media regarding the upcoming EA FC 26 title. This includes the rumored addition of legendary players to the Icon roster, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Toni Kroos and Andres Iniesta being amongst the leaked names.
Icons are some of the most overpowered and popular players in Ultimate Team. These are legends of the sport who have retired but are available on the virtual pitch as elite-tier items, with their overall rating and stats depending on their legacy and reputation. If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 26 Icon roster will have some major additions.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Check out EA FC 25 review
Ibrahimovic, Iniesta, Kroos and others are rumored to arrive as Icons in EA FC 26
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most popular strikers to ever grace the sport. The talismanic Swedish forward retired in 2023 after a legendary career, and fans have been asking for him to be added to the Icon roster ever since. He always received overpowered special versions in Ultimate Team during his playing days, and leaks suggest that he could be a brand new Icon in EA FC 26.
He is not the only major name to be featured in this leaked list. Real Madrid's legendary duo of Marcelo and Toni Kroos are also rumored to receive Icon versions. These are two of the best players ever in their respective positions and were key parts of the squad that won an unprecedented three UEFA Champions League titles.
FC Barcelona and Spanish legend Andres Iniesta is also amongst the leaked additions. He was part of one of the most dominant club sides the sport has ever witnessed alongside Xavi, who is already an Icon in Ultimate Team.
These are all the leaked Icons that could be added to EA FC 26:
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Toni Kroos
- Andres Iniesta
- Marcelo
- Giorgio Chiellini
- Alex Morgan
- Francesco Totti
- Oliver Kahn
- Steffi Jones
- Sissi
- Cha Bum-Kun
- Sara
All these players have the potential to receive amazing overall ratings, stats and PlayStyles that will enhance their abilities under the FC IQ system. The likes of Kroos, Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Iniesta, Totti, Morgan and Kahn will all be extremely popular amongst gamers.