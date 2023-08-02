Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass ahead of 3's release

Baldur's Gate 3 is just moments away from its official release on the PC. With this third mainline title's launch, it seems Larian Studios is finally making the previous games within the Baldur's Gate series available via Xbox's Game Pass. Relevant information regarding the alleged arrival of this franchise's first two titles on that service comes courtesy of a leaked screenshot.

The image in question shows an Xbox Games Pass app notification, which hints at Baldur's Gate 1 and its sequel making their way to the subscription service. While both are available on Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (via backwards compatibility), they never arrived on the Game Pass.

Larian Studios' iconic role-playing-game series finally making its way to this service is admittedly going to get many fans really excited, especially with Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming release. However, the developers and Xbox are yet to confirm anything regarding the previous games in this series coming to Game Pass.

Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are making their way to Xbox Game Pass, suggests a leaked screenshot

The leaked aforementioned screenshot comes courtesy of Game Pass Tracker on Twitter (or X), suggesting Larian Studios' iconic RPG series is going to be on Xbox's subscription service. After this post went live, a few more users mentioned receiving a notification similar to the one seen in its image.

However, according to some gamers, tapping on that notification simply opens the Game Pass catalog. This might point toward the notification being a server-side error on Xbox's part. Moreover, this also explains why it's redirecting players back to the Game Pass catalog instead of taking them to the store page.

There have been similar instances of this before involving games like Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition and Marquette. Surprisingly, both these titles ended up coming to Xbox's Game Pass just a few weeks after the notifications regarding their arrival went live.

Xbox and Larian Studios are yet to confirm or announce anything regarding Baldur's Gate's first two games coming to the subscription service. However, these two titles will probably eventually arrive on the Game Pass; it's just a matter of when.

Given Baldur's Gate 3 is skipping Xbox consoles, having the original titles on this service will be a great option for players on those systems.