Shadow Fight on Android

We've all been in that situation: you find a game that looks interesting on the Play Store, however, you don't have enough free space on your phone to download and play it.

However, there are tonnes of great games with very little download sizes, under 100 MB. Here we look at the 5 best games under 100 MB.

5 Best Android Games Under 100 MB

5) Shadow Fight

(picture credits: apkpure)

Great fighting games on Android aren't as common as you might think, Shadow Fight is indeed one of the best fighting games available for your Android phone.

You can spend countless hours playing it in 1v1 combat, or even handicap fights that test your skills. Shadow Fight is a great time killer and stress-buster.

4) Alto's Adventure

Alto's Adventure

Alto's Adventure provides a serene and calming experience, as you snowboard down a mountain slope, jumping and evading obstacles.

Advertisement

Alto's Adventure is both exciting and calming, and is an interesting android game with a beautiful art style.

3) Smash Hit

(picture credits: apkpure)

Smash Hit is one of the best stress-busters, quite literally. Smash Hit requires you to smash stuff along your way using metal balls. The game steadily progresses as the beautiful art-style and music around you changing as you progress in the game.

Smash Hit is a great way to unwind while commuting or travelling, which makes it one hell of a stress buster.

2) 8-Ball Pool

8-Ball Pool on Android

One of the most popular activities and sports in real-life that people often play to relax and socialise is Pool. The Android version of the popular online game 8-Ball Pool, is just as popular and just as fun. You'll can pass hours playing the game without even realising.

You can play a game of pool with your friends and other people online, and you're guaranteed to have a great time doing it.

1) Duet

(picture credits: touchgameplay)

Duet is one of the most unique Android game experiences. It is a hypnotic puzzle game that that doesn't throw outright puzzles at you.

Instead you need to figure out how to maneuver your way through the obstacles in a given level, the music is just as hypnotic as you carefully progress through the levels.

The game has an underlying story that is narrated with each progressing level, Duet is great game to play on your Android device.