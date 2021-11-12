Call of Duty Vanguard might be having crossovers with Captain America and Indiana Jones after Attack on Titan

After Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard is looking forward to collaborating with various popular Hollywood movies. It has been rumored that Captain America and Indiana Jones could be the latest crossover characters in the Call of Duty franchise.

Including these two characters will go well with the timeline of Call of Duty Vanguard. Captain America’s origin story and Indiana Jones’ adventures take place during the time of WWII. Last week, it was rumored that Call of Duty Vanguard is trying to crossover with the popular anime Attack on Titan.

Call of Duty Vanguard dataminers seem to have uncovered some references to the two Disney-owned characters - Captain America and Indiana Jones. The inclusion of these two characters might prove to be one of the selling points of the game in the future. Captain America’s origin story and Indiana Jones’ goes back to the time of WWII, ideally matching the timeline of the game.

Apart from the characters, dataminers have also uncovered some "Playercards" that feature Captain America and Indiana Jones. Recently, Call of Duty has started to join forces with admired Hollywood movies. Earlier this year, the 1984 Verdansk map of Warzone added characters like John McClane from Die Hard and John Rambo.

Later, iconic comic hero Judge Dredd was also featured in Warzone. The Halloween Event in Warzone also added characters from Scream, Saw, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The introduction of these characters to the game instantly became a hit as players loved it.

Previously, the cost of these movie tie-in bundles used to be 2400 CoD Points or $20 and included additional weapon skins, emblems, and emotes. This time, the costs are expected to be the same. Since Call of Duty Vanguard is integrated with Warzone, and if the rumors turn out to be true, the new characters will be playable in the battle royale mode as well.

It has also been rumored that Call of Duty Vanguard is also teaming up and bringing in characters from the popular anime called Attack on Titan. However, fans should take this with a grain of salt until all the information becomes concrete.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

