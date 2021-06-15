Can former Dota 2 pro Ana join OG's Valorant roster? inside rumors would suggest so

Anathan "Ana" Pham is a one-time major, Valorant Radiant, and 2-time TI champion who has retired from professional Dota 2.

.@anadota99 has decided to no longer compete in Dota 2.



It was truly a great honor to play with you, and have you by our side my friend.



Thank you for everything you have done for us.#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/vmmcRm74ue — OG, WePlay simp (@OGesports) June 14, 2021

In an emotional message team OG put up on their Twitter handle, Ana announced that he will be stepping down from the Dota 2 roster, leaving fans in wonder about his replacement in the upcoming EU qualifiers for the International.

Anathan Pham retires from Dota 2: Will he join the Valorant roster?

officially one of the worst radiants! LET'S GOOO pic.twitter.com/zE8eRDRpnL — Anathan Pham (@anadota99) January 17, 2021

Ana is known for his weird breaks after every international event, and during his last stint, he decided to play Valorant. Just like he proved himself in Dota 2, he also reached the rank of Radiant in Valorant, which is the highest possible rank.

OG introduced their Valorant roster on February 15th, 2021 consisting Dylan "aKm" Bignet, Benjamin "uNKOE" Chevasson, Kevin "TviQ" Lindstrom, Dragan "elllement" Milanovic and Theo "OniBy" Tarlier.

In the month of June, Team OG announced that they had entered the Valorant scene three months ago with the Monkey Business team and had very high expectations after witnessing the initial results.

Unfortunately, they were unable to keep the performance level to standards from the first weeks’ success. As the last segment of the season dawned, they decided to reshape the Valorant roster, with the same initial goal in mind: reaching and maintaining excellence.

They announced that aKm, OniBy and elllement will be released from their Valorant roster, and they will be free to pursue their careers anywhere they please.

Valorant rosters of OGs are left with a huge void to fill, and them having a high-ranking Radiant player handy is something fans of OG have started speculating about just as the news of Ana's retirement was out.

In his retirement announcement, Ana said that he will be "stepping away" from the game of Dota 2, which left the community in wonder of his next rendezvous.

Ana, the beloved and forever smiling carry player of OG will always be cherished as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and wherever he goes, the community will forever love him, wishing that this soulful spirit finds his wisp.

Edited by Gautham Balaji