Watch: Fortnite Pro Clix may quit to pursue full-time schooling

Watch and read about Fortnite pro Clix's decision to return to in-person high school.

We also discuss how returning to physical schooling could affect his streaming.

Popular streamer Clix has announced that he is considering going back to in-person high school. He currently takes all his classes online, which gives him more time to stream and play Fortnite. If Clix were to return to in-person classes, he would have to scale back his streaming time. Fans can watch him discuss the possible change with "Ops" in the video above.

Should Clix give up Fortnite to go back to school?

Although Clix is missing the social aspect of attending high school in-person, there are other things to consider. For example, Ops mentions how some Fortnite content creators have a hard time in school due to their popularity. The video shows a clip from a young YouTuber, who went back to high school. He was bombarded by fans and ended up with a "mob" following him. There is concern that the same or worse might happen if Clix were to return to classes.

The amount of time required to attend in-person classes would also severely limit Clix's streaming time. The Fortnite pro has a career in streaming, and giving it up now could set him back in the future. It's unlikely he would stop streaming completely, but his hours would have to be extremely scaled back. It's also unclear how his new team NRG would feel about the change. Clix just joined the team on 1st July.

In addition to reaching out to Ops, Clix also tweeted, asking for opinions about what he should do. The responses were mixed. In some cases, people thought he wasn't attending school at all. Some people said the famous Fortnite player should focus on streaming since he is making money. Clix tweeted that its "not abt [sic] the money, it's about being happy"

i'm thinking abt going back to highschool, what's your thoughts — Clix (@ClixHimself) July 4, 2020

A different solution

Advertisement

Ops suggested that Clix could take some classes in-person, while still doing the majority of his classes online. This would allow him to have a bigger social circle while still being able to stream. This hybrid system is common for many people, especially those in the homeschool community. It allow friends to spend time together, but doesn't impose the strict time constraints of a traditional in-person system.

Clix will ultimately have to decide what is best for him. As many content creators have pointed out recently, health matters. Hopefully, all of the Fortnite star's fans will honor his decision and support him, no matter what he chooses.

Clix poster