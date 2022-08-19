Death Stranding's debut on PC Game Pass seems all but confirmed

The rumor wheel regarding Death Stranding coming to the PC Game Pass has been churning for a while now, and it seems that confirmation of the same is likely to happen soon. The official Twitter channel of PC Game Pass has already hinted toward the massive addition.

On top of that, a reputed industry insider has confirmed the news of the game's arrival on the subscription service, stating the date for the official announcement. This will be exciting news for those who are yet to play the dystopic brainchild of Hideo Kojima that completely polarized critics and fans alike.

Death Stranding reportedly coming to PC Game Pass

Earlier this week, the Twitter handle of PC Game Pass put up a cryptic tweet stating that sometimes, they just like a good landscape picture, with the hashtag #NewProfilePic. When fans enhanced the new profile picture, they found it akin to one of the many environments in Death Stranding.

While many considered this an impossible feat due to Sony owning the IP, fans quickly pointed out that the PC version of the game is published by 505 and that this will not be the first time a PlayStation Studio title has appeared on the Game Pass.

MLB The Show 22 did make its way to the subscription service earlier this year.

One fan also noted that Kojima had recently shared a picture of editing videos and audio files on Twitter, which could mean a new trailer to accompany an official announcement regarding Death Stranding's arrival on the PC Game Pass.

Given the man's penchant for making exquisite cinematic trailers, this will not at all be surprising.

Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider, confirmed from his end that the game is coming to the PC Game Pass and that the announcement for the same will happen tomorrow.

Apart from the usual bickering regarding console supremacy, fans' responses have ranged from being excited to experience the title to considering it mediocre.

Some stated that they were interested in playing Death Stranding for a while but never got around to it and would love to pick it up when it comes to the PC Game Pass. Others were eager to try out the divisive title about which they had heard so much.

When Death Stranding finally does appear on the subscription service, players will be delighted to step into a world that eerily reflects the pandemic-riddled real world of 2020, sequestered and quarantined.

The protagonist, Sam, is tasked with the mammoth project of reconnecting America, and he has to do this by completing one delivery at a time.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the concept of Strand multiplayer or asynchronous cooperative multiplayer. The crux of the mechanism is that users will come across signs and structures left or built by other gamers during their time in Death Stranding without coming across these people themselves.

This mechanism fosters a sense of a community where multiple people are doing work in rebuilding America and helping each other on that quest.

Death Stranding was released on PC in July 2020, with the acclaimed Director's Cut coming out in March this year.

