EA FC 24 rumor hints at major improvements coming to TOTW cards

The first week of EA FC 24 will witness the return of the TOTW (Team of the Week) promo in Ultimate Team, and if the latest rumor is true, EA Sports might be making some welcome changes to how it works. The latest information comes from reliable insider and content specialist FUT Weaver, who leaked the information on their Twitter account. The latest rumor comes on the night of the release of the full database.

The TOTW promo has been halted for a long time in FIFA 23 since the season 2022-23 ended. As EA FC 24 also coincides with the start of European football, there will be Team of the Week cards from the very beginning.

While the promo has been a staple of the FIFA series, the new rumored improvements could make the cards much more special to obtain.

All TOTW cards in EA FC 24 will reportedly have decent overalls

Typically, some of the TOTW cards in the previous FIFA games could have been better. Their overalls are well below that of many base gold cards. This makes them redundant, and their only usage is in the form of market sales. A strong rumor suggests that all in-form cards will have an overall of 80 or higher.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it will certainly make the promo much more appetizing for the community. The higher overalls, in general, will be a result of better boosts to the cards. In addition to higher stats, in-form items might also get boosts to Weak Foot and Skills, making them far more potent to use.

The community has long requested such improvements, so it's for the better that EA Sports is considering such changes. Moreover, any boost received by a TOTW card will also carry over for the next few weeks.

This could also mean that if the same footballer receives a second in-form item in Ultimate Team, the new cards will retain every boost received from the previous version.

How much of these rumors turn out to be true remains to be seen, and it will all become clear during the last week of September. EA FC 24 is set to enter early access on September 22, and the first batch of in-form cards will be available soon after.