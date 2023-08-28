EA FC 24 rumor hints at potential overalls of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The rivalry between the fanbases of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will once again reignite when EA FC 24 releases later in September 2023. The official ratings are yet to be revealed, but a new rumor seems to suggest who is the clear winner between the two. The fresh information comes from reliable leaker FUT Scoreboard, who posted the overalls of the two players on their Twitter account.

It could very well be the case that the ratings and key stats revealed in the post are a prediction made by FUT Scoreboard. However, the leaker is known for revealing insider information multiple times, which have turned out to be true. If the latest rumor comes true as well, Lionel Messi might end up beating Cristiano Ronaldo by some margin as far as EA FC 24 ratings are concerned.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ratings in EA FC 24 (rumored)

It's widely expected that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's overall will be nerfed from what they used to be in FIFA 23. Last year, it was a tight battle, as the Argentine received an overall of 91. The Portuguese, on the other hand, was rated at 90, and he was the highest-rated squad member at Manchester United. Things could be quite different this time around, especially if FUT Scorecard is correct.

As per the shared information, Messi will be rated at 90 in EA FC 24, but Ronaldo has received a big hit. His overall will be slashed by 4 points and reduced to 86. If this news is true, it will be really harsh for his millions of fans.

In comparison, the Argentine's nerf isn't a noticable one, as it's by only one point. He has had a magical start in the United States after switching to MLS, where he has been in superb form for Inter Miami.

Comparitively, the Portuguese has been slightly subdued in Al-Nassr, although he's slowly picking up pace in the new season. It will be interesting to see when EA Sports starts revealing the official ratings for EA FC 24. Last year, five footballers were locked at the position of the highest overall. Things could be less dramatic this time around, or even more so, but readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation.