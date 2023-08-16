EA FC 24 rumors hint at a single Ultimate Team market

Ultimate Team will be a central spot of attraction in EA FC 24 when the game becomes globally available on September 29. There will be an early access period for all who buy the Ultimate Team edition, and a little over a month is left for the new release. Contrary to expectations based on the closed beta, the complete edition will have a centralized market in Ultimate Team.

The Ultimate Team market is arguably the most essential part of the game mode, as it's the main destination for buying and selling cards. From footballers to consumables, players can purchase items based on the needs of their team. In the closed beta, there are two separate markets - one for consoles and another for Origin. However, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has claimed that EA FC 24 will have one centralized market at full launch.

EA FC 24's single Ultimate Team market could be beneficial to all

Expand Tweet

FIFA 23 was the first game ever upgraded to the current-gen on PC. However, the Ultimate Team market was kept separate for PC and consoles. Both old and current-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox have a single market, while PC players have their own. With EA FC 24, that will change as players on all platforms (except Nintendo Switch) will conduct their business in one central market.

This will be pretty interesting, given how cross-play works in FIFA 23. If the same feature is inherited, which seems likely, PS5/Xbox Series XlS players will be able to play with PC players, while those on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to play together. However, the market will be the same for all these platforms. Nintendo Switch will be separate in version and have its market as well.

Plenty of new additions are coming to Ultimate Team, mainly in the form of cards for female footballers. Players can make teams with male and female footballers for the first time in the franchise's history. That's not all, as Evolution cards, new designs, and promos are just some of the several things that EA Sports have teased.