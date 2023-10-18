EA FC 24 Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumor turns out to be true, players will be able to access the Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC in Ultimate Team very soon. This information has been shared online on X (formerly Twitter) by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and the footballer himself has reposted it. This is the biggest indicator that the VFB Stuttgart forward is all set to get a special card in the title.

POTM SBCs are special challenges that are released in Ultimate Team every month. They feature unique cards for footballers who are voted the best performers from a given league in a selected month.

The Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC could be the perfect option for beginners if it gets a release in EA FC 24. While there's a lack of official information about it so far, certain predictions can be made based on how such SBCs function in Ultimate Team.

Expected Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC release date in EA FC 24

One of the most important things to know about the rumored Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC is its potential release date. Players will only be able to complete the tasks and unlock the card once it is released in Ultimate Team. The new challenge could arrive as soon as the existing Victor Boniface Bundesliga POTM SBC expires (after the next 10 days).

If that's the case, players will be able to access the Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC starting October 28, 2023.

The rumored Guirassy card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

However, there have been instances in FIFA 23 where two POTM SBCs from the same league have been made available. Under such circumstances, the new SBC might be released as early as October 18, 2023.

As there has been no official information so far, players are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official X account for all the latest news.

EA FC 24 Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC costs

The completion cost of the new SBC will determine how many coins will be required to unlock the special card in EA FC 24. That said, the final cost will vary based on whether players are using cards from their own stock of fodder or not. Moreover, the required fodder will depend on the number of tasks and their stipulations.

Last month, Victor Boniface Bundesliga POTM SBC was an extremely affordable option, costing less than 15,000 coins. A similar pattern could be expected when it comes to the rumored Serhou Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC. Incidentally, Guirassy already has a Trailblazers item that's available for pretty cheap on the Ultimate Team market.