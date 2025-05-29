EA FC 25 Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

According to a recent X post from AsyFutTrader, the Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to be a part of the FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers soon. The former World Cup winner currently maintains decent form to be in the Honourable Mentions squad. If the rumor from the leaker stands true, the French goalie will receive his first special edition card in this EA FC rendition.

We discuss all the leaked details regarding the rumored Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

With more than 440 appearances for the Spurs, Hugo Lloris joined LAFC in the MLS, looking forward to receiving new opportunities in a new environment. Despite being 38 years old, the French goalie has put up phenomenal performances across different competitions in the USA. In the 2024 season, the former Spurs goalie maintained 12 clean sheets in 33 matches.

In 2025, Lloris already has five clean sheets in just 14 matches in the domestic league. As a result, EA Sports is expected to add this legend as a part of the Honourable Mentions squad. As of writing, Lloris only possesses a 79-rated GK card, having no place in the current meta.

Based on the predicted stats from AsyFutTrader, the Frenchman might find his place in any Ultimate team with a few desirable PlayStyles+. Lloris' rumored overpowered edition could make him unstoppable in the current FC 25 meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports has yet to reveal all the MLS TOTS player cards in FC 25. However, based on AsyFutTrader's information, the Frenchman may receive a 92-rated GK card with the following attributes across the board:

Diving: 92

Handling: 90

Kicking: 88

Reflexes: 92

Speed: 70

Positioning: 90

Lloris is likely to possess Footwork+, Rush Out+, and Pinged Pass+ playstyles. He would be useful in the current meta to use both their feet more by exploiting the predicted 92 reflexes, and 90 positioning would help him go aggressive to gather long ball passes from midfielders. With a French chemistry link, he can be well-fitted in any top-notch Ultimate Team squads.

How much could the EA FC 25 Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

The ongoing TOTS promo has provided us with several top-notch goalkeepers in the current FC 25 market. Based on those trends, the Hugo Lloris TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC might cost 20,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins. Hence, it's expected that everyone might afford him and solidify their backline by adding the item to the Ultimate Team squad.

