EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Based on AsyFutTrader's recent X post, EA Sports is rumored to introduce Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team servers. The upcoming Serie A TOTS promo week will be a great addition for Inter fans since they can add their pivotal striker to their Ultimate Team lineup.

Additionally, his other teammates, such as Dumfries, Bastoni, and Dimarco, are also expected to find their rightful place in the TOTS lineup.

On that note, this article will explore all the leaked details we have on FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item, including its predicted stats and market price.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is expected to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Regardless of several ups and downs, Inter has been one of the top teams in this 2024/25 domestic campaign. Currently, the Nerazzurri are in a title race against Napoli with just a point's difference on the Serie A table. The competition is pretty stiff, and it's hard to predict this year's Serie A champion, as of this writing.

In any case, Lautaro Martinez has been one of the consistent performers as a striker. With a contribution of 12 goals and five assists in 31 match appearances, the Argentine has proved his worth in the frontline.

Moreover, Lautaro's squad has also reached the UEFA Champions League final, beating Barcelona by showcasing a phenomenal performance. As a testament to his great contribution this season, EA is expected to release his TOTS Mentions card in Ultimate Team.

As of this writing, the Argentine striker possesses multiple special promo cards. Here's a list:

UCL Dreamchasers: 94

TOTY Honourable Mentions: 92

Centurions: 91

TOTW: 90

If the rumor from AsyFutTrader turns out to be accurate, Lautaro will receive another overpowered Honourable Mentions Item. It is rumored to possess the caliber to be a top-tier striker in the current EA FC 25 meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports has yet to announce anything regarding Serie A TOTS cards. However, based on information provided by AsyFutTrader, the Argentine striker will receive a 95-rated ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 95

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 61

Physicality: 92

Moreover, Lautaro is likely to receive three desirable PlayStyles+: Quick Step+, Finesse Shot+, and Low-Driven Shot+. While gamers can exploit the predicted 92 pace and 94 dribbling to complement the Quick Step+, the predicted 95 shooting should be enough to utilize Finesse Shot+ and Low-Driven Shot+.

With Serie A and Inter chemistry links, Martinez's rumored item can outplay the opponent's defenders as a sole striker (Formations: 4-2-3-1, 5-4-1, 4-5-1) in Serie A-centric Ultimate Teams.

How much could the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

At present, Martinez's UCL Dreamchasers item costs around 230,000 EA FC Coins. However, AsyFutTrader has predicted that the upcoming Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item will possess slightly higher stats. Hence, a price around 350,000 to 550,000 EA FC Coins should be reasonable for the item featuring elite-tier attributes across the board.

For more leaks regarding TOTS Honourable Mentions promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

