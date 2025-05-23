EA FC 25 leaks: Alejandro Balde is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, Alejandro Balde will be part of the LaLiga Team of the Season event in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The Spanish defender is rumored to arrive as an SBC or an objective, which will make him more accessible compared to other top-tier players released via packs during this promo.

With FC Barcelona winning the league after a competitive title race against Real Madrid, it will come as no surprise if their players are prominently featured in the Team of the Season lineup. Alejandro Balde has been one of their most consistent players over the course of the campaign, and he could now receive a boosted version as an SBC or objective in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks on social media.

Alejandro Balde has been leaked as a TOTS SBC/objective in EA FC 25

The left-back position has been dominated by Theo Hernandez all year in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with the base version being popular in the early stages and various Evolution variants still being elite-tier in the current meta. However, the SBC/objective version of TOTS Alejandro Balde will give him a run for his money on the virtual pitch.

The Spanish defender previously received a NumeroFUT version, which was exceptional when it was released. While he has now fallen behind the power curve, the rumored TOTS SBC/objective could give him the boost he needs to be relevant once again.

What could the TOTS SBC/objective version of Alejandro Balde look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 60

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 93

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Slide Tackle+, and Jockey+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his defensive prowess even further under the FC IQ system. His amazing pace and dribbling abilities will also make him more versatile during attacking opportunities.

If this item is released as an SBC, then he could be priced similarly to the previously released TOTS Frimpong SBC, which costs around 700,000 coins. However, fans will be hoping that this version is released via an objective, as it will make it even more accessible and easier to obtain.

