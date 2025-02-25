EA FC 25 leaks: Darwin Nunez is rumored to be part of Fantasy FC Team 2

The Fantasy FC Team 2 roster will be released soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a leak by X/FUT Sheriff suggests that Darwin Nunez will be part of the promo lineup. The Premier League superstar is a fan-favorite in the virtual world due to his various special versions over the years, and his inclusion in this event will make him even more overpowered.

The Liverpool FC striker has struggled to find his form this season despite his side being at the top of the league table. However, he is still just as popular in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and his club's success will make his rumored Fantasy FC Team 2 version eligible for plenty of upgrades as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Darwin Nunez is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 squad

Darwin Nunez already has a special version in Ultimate Team, as he received an 87-rated SBC item during the Centurions promo. However, this item is now far behind the power curve, so his inclusion in the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 promo will make him relevant in the game's meta once again.

Nunez's base card already has the pace and shooting abilities required to be an incredible striker on the virtual pitch. The leaked promo item will receive upgrades to all his key stats, and he will be eligible for future boosts based on Liverpool's performances and results in the Premier League.

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored EA FC 25 Darwin Nunez Fantasy FC item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will start as a 91-rated and will have the following key attributes:

Pace : 96

: 96 Shooting : 91

: 91 Passing : 82

: 82 Dribbling : 88

: 88 Defending : 55

: 55 Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, both of which are extremely desirable traits under the FC IQ system. While the former will make him even quicker, the latter will allow him to score from long range.

Overall, the combination of amazing stats, traits, and the potential for future upgrades due to Liverpool's amazing form will make the EA FC 25 Darwin Nunez Fantasy FC item extremely expensive and desirable.

