EA FC 25 leaks: Debinha rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

The NWSL Team of the Season lineup will be released alongside the Serie A TOTS roster soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Debinha is rumored to receive a special objective/SBC item during this event. The Brazilian playmaker is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to her impressive 88-rated base item, and she could now receive a massive upgrade to her overall rating and stats.

The NWSL is one of the most popular leagues in the world of women's club football. It is home to some of the best female footballers in the sport, and the best performers from the current campaign will receive TOTS versions soon in EA FC 25. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, Debinha will be a part of this promo as an objective/SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Debinha is rumored to receive a TOTS objective/SBC version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Debinha is a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch, as her 88-rated base version is always overpowered in the early stages of the game cycle. With five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and sublime dribbling skills, she is the perfect playmaker in EA FC 25. Her rumored TOTS SBC/objective version will give her the boost she needs to be relevant in the current meta as well.

The KC Current superstar previously recevied a Globetrotters SBC version in Ultimate Team earlier in the season. However, this item is only 89-rated, so her leaked TOTS version will undoubtedly be much better in all aspects.

What will the EA FC 25 Debinha TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

Based on the leak by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 93-rated with the following key attributes and stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 90

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 52

Physicality: 83

She is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. The Quickstep+ PlayStyle will make her accelerate even quicker on the virtual pitch, the Technical+ PlayStyle will boost her dribbling abilities even further, while the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle will allow her to score from long range. All these traits will enhance her abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

If this version of Debinha is released as an SBC, it could cost around 200,000 coins in the current state of the EA FC 25 transfer market. However, she is more likely to arrive as an objective during the Team of the Season event.

