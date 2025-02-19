EA FC 25 leaks: Eden Hazard is rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC Hero

The Fantasy FC promo will soon be live in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media has hinted at Eden Hazard being a part of the promo. The Belgian superstar is a new addition to the Hero roster this year and has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most overpowered wingers in the game due to his stats and attributes.

The leak was put out by X/FUT Sheriff, which is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such information on social media. The Fantasy FC promo is a returning event from previous years, and it historically features both current-gen superstars and Heroes. These items are dynamic and receive upgrades over time, with Eden Hazard now being rumored to be part of the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Eden Hazard could arrive as a Fantasy FC Hero in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea FC superstar will be an excellent addition to the promo lineup, as he could represent either club in Ultimate Team. Fantasy FC items receive upgrades based on their team's performances and results in domestic league competitions, so this item could get some exciting boosts in EA FC 25.

The Belgian winger has two special boosted versions in Ultimate Team this year (2025), including a Prime Hero item and a Winter Wildcards item. These versions were extremely popular and desirable when they were released, and his leaked Fantasy FC Hero card will be no different.

What will the Eden Hazard Fantasy FC Hero item look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests Hazard will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 89

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 44

Physicality: 74

The Belgian player is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for his position. Being a right-footed winger on the left side, the Finesse Shot+ trait will make it easy for Hazard to score goals from long range, while the Technical+ trait will allow him to dribble even faster.

This item will also be eligible for future upgrades based on the performances of the team Eden Hazard is linked to, which could be either Real Madrid or Chelsea FC. Overall, this item will definitely be a good edition to the current meta of EA FC 25.

