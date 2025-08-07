EA FC 25 leaks: Eduardo Camavinga is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

With FUTTIES Team 5 arriving soon in Ultimate Team, a recent leak on social media by X/DonkTrading suggests that Eduardo Camavinga will be part of the event as an SBC or objective player. The French midfielder has not had many boosted items in FUT this year, so this will be a welcome addition to the game and should create even more hype for the promo.The Real Madrid superstar has played an important role in the club's current roster, with his versatility allowing him to play in multiple positions. His abilities are also accurately depicted on the virtual pitch, as he has had plenty of overpowered items in previous games. However, the leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item could be Eduardo Camavinga's first elite-tier version in EA FC 25.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Eduardo Camavinga has been leaked as a FUTTIES SBC/objective player in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamEduardo Camavinga previously received a 91-rated item as part of the NumeroFUT promo in EA FC 25. This has been his only upgraded item in Ultimate Team this year, so his leaked FUTTIES version will certainly be an exciting addition to the game.This NumeroFUT item was capable of playing as a midfielder or a left-back on the virtual pitch, making him a useful option for squad-building. His leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item could be similar in this regard, but with even better stats and attributes.What could the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Eduardo Camavinga look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the French midfielder will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats:Pace: 95Shooting: 93Passing: 96Dribbling: 97Defending: 95Physicality: 98He is also rumored to possess meta PlayStyles like Rapid+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, and Anticipate+. These traits will boost his pace, passing, and defending on the virtual pitch, making him an elite-tier defensive player under the FC IQ system.Real Madrid are one of the most popular clubs in the sport, and their players often receive overpowered versions in Ultimate Team. Eduardo Camavinga's inclusion in the FUTTIES Team 5 promo will make the event even more exciting, especially as he will be available via an SBC or an objective.