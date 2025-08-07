  • home icon
  EA FC 25 leaks: Eduardo Camavinga is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

EA FC 25 leaks: Eduardo Camavinga is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 07, 2025 00:40 GMT
FUTTIES Camavinga has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Camavinga has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With FUTTIES Team 5 arriving soon in Ultimate Team, a recent leak on social media by X/DonkTrading suggests that Eduardo Camavinga will be part of the event as an SBC or objective player. The French midfielder has not had many boosted items in FUT this year, so this will be a welcome addition to the game and should create even more hype for the promo.

The Real Madrid superstar has played an important role in the club's current roster, with his versatility allowing him to play in multiple positions. His abilities are also accurately depicted on the virtual pitch, as he has had plenty of overpowered items in previous games.

However, the leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item could be Eduardo Camavinga's first elite-tier version in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Eduardo Camavinga has been leaked as a FUTTIES SBC/objective player in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Eduardo Camavinga previously received a 91-rated item as part of the NumeroFUT promo in EA FC 25. This has been his only upgraded item in Ultimate Team this year, so his leaked FUTTIES version will certainly be an exciting addition to the game.

This NumeroFUT item was capable of playing as a midfielder or a left-back on the virtual pitch, making him a useful option for squad-building. His leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item could be similar in this regard, but with even better stats and attributes.

What could the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Eduardo Camavinga look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the French midfielder will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 95
  • Shooting: 93
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 97
  • Defending: 95
  • Physicality: 98

He is also rumored to possess meta PlayStyles like Rapid+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, and Anticipate+. These traits will boost his pace, passing, and defending on the virtual pitch, making him an elite-tier defensive player under the FC IQ system.

Real Madrid are one of the most popular clubs in the sport, and their players often receive overpowered versions in Ultimate Team. Eduardo Camavinga's inclusion in the FUTTIES Team 5 promo will make the event even more exciting, especially as he will be available via an SBC or an objective.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
