EA FC 25 leaks: Erling Haaland is rumored to receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective item

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:23 GMT
FUTTIES Haaland has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The fifth week of the FUTTIES promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and rumors on social media suggest that Erling Haaland will be part of this upcoming event. The talismanic Norwegian striker is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport today, and based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, he will receive a boosted item as an SBC or objective soon.

Erling Haaland has multiple previous special versions in Ultimate Team this year. He was part of special events like Winter Wildcards, Trailblazers, FUT Birthday and even the Premier League Team of the Season. His highest-rated version in EA FC 25 is currently his 96-rated TOTS item, but this could soon be replaced by his leaked FUTTIES item.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Erling Haaland has been leaked as a FUTTIES SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The Manchester City striker is a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch due to his various overpowered versions over the years. He always receives an elite-tier version towards the end of the game cycle every year, and if leaks are to be believed, EA FC 25 will be no different. Erling Haaland's inclusions as a FUTTIES SBC or objective will only boost the hype of the promo even further.

The previous four weeks of FUTTIES has already offered plenty of overpowered player SBCs like Wayne Rooney, Ferenc Puskas and Franck Ribery. However, the Norwegian forward has the potential to be even more overpowered.

What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Erling Haaland look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the Premier League superstar will be 98-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 97
  • Shooting: 99
  • Passing: 95
  • Dribbling: 96
  • Defending: 60
  • Physicality: 98

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Low Driven Shot+, Press Proven+, First Touch+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles. These are ideal traits for a striker of his stature in the current meta, as they will boost his shooting, dribbling and pace. His tall and dominant physique will also allow him to dominate defenders and become one of the best strikers under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

