EA FC 25 leaks: Jose Maria Gimenez rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

Jose Maria Gimenez is rumored to be part of the upcoming EA FC 25 LaLiga Team of the Season roster, with the Uruguayan defender being leaked as an upcoming SBC or objective. He has been an important part of Atletico Madrid's defense in the league, and @Fut_scoreboard/X suggests that he will receive a high-rated item on the virtual pitch soon.

Despite failing to secure the LaLiga title and falling behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the league standings, Atletico Madrid still had an impressive season. The team was in the title race for the majority of the campaign, and its defense was an important asset. The leaked EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS SBC/objective version is a testament to how consistent their defenders have been.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @Fut_scoreboard on X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Jose Maria Gimenez could receive a TOTS SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Jose Maria Gimenez does not have any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this year. This makes it the perfect opportunity to release a boosted version of the Uruguayan defender in EA FC 25, especially with the LaLiga Team of the Season roster being released soon.

If the leaks are accurate and he is released as either an SBC or an objective, Gimenez will miss out on a spot in the main TOTS lineup and will be an Honourable Mentions item instead. However, he will still receive some amazing upgrades to his Overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles.

What could the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

Based on the leaked information shared by @Fut_scoreboard on X, this item will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 55

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 70

Defending: 95

Physicality: 93

Gimenez is also rumored to possess the Aerial+, Block+, and Bruiser+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his defensive abilities and physical prowess even further under the FC IQ system. Overall, he has the stats and traits needed to be a top-tier center-back on the virtual pitch.

If this boosted version of Jose Maria Gimenez is released as an SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, then a price of around 150,000 to 200,000 FC Coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. However, gamers will be hoping that he is released as an objective so that they can unlock him for free.

