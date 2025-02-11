EA FC 25 leaks: Juninho is rumored to arrive as a Grassroot Greats player

Brazilian star Juninho is rumored to return in EA FC 25 as a part of the Grassroot Greats promo in Ultimate Team, according to X/@FUT24News. While several leaks have suggested that the iconic return of Beckenbaur and Maradona will make headlines in this upcoming promo, the inclusion of this iconic Brazilian midfielder will surely create more hype. If the rumor turns out to be true, this will be Juninho's highest-rated EA FC card.

To be precise, the former Olympique Lyon midfielder has failed to find his righteous place in Ultimate Team. He has only received an 81-rated (overall) Team of the Week (TOTW) CAM variant as his highest-rated card in FIFA 13. However, the rumored Grasroot Greats card is expected to mirror his prime days from Lyon during his eight-year-long tenure.

This article will explore everything that has been leaked so far about the Juninho Grasroot Greats card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FUT24News (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Juninho Grassroot Greats promo card has been leaked on social media

Juninho Pernambucano is one of the most underrated midfielders of his era. His incredible free kicks are surely something to rave about. Many netizens believe that since he played in a Ligue 1 team for the longest time, he didn't get enough recognition as a midfield maestro. This could be a major reason why the Brazilian forward hasn't received any Hero or Icon card for the longest time in EA FC.

Regardless of what people thought about him, Juninho was a key asset for the Lyon squad, helping them lift seven consecutive Ligue 1 trophies. He was also a member of Brazil's Confederations Cup winning squad in 2005. Considering his lifetime achievement, a special promo card to his name is quite justified.

Based on the rumor from FUT24News, the Brazilian maestro will receive a 91-rated CM card with elite-tier attributes across the board.

What could the Juninho Grassrott Greats promo item look like?

While it is unclear if the Grassroot Greats promo cards will receive two PlayStyles+, FUT24News has predicted that Juninho will receive a 91-rated (overall) CM variant featuring the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 69

Physicality: 84

On top of that, he's expected to receive Pinged Pass+ and Dead Ball+, making him one of the most effective midfielders in the current EA FC 25 meta. Moreover, considering his real-life position, he might also receive CAM as his secondary position with 4-star skill moves and a weak foot.

For more leaks related to the Grassroot Greats promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

