EA FC 25 leaks: Leny Yoro is rumored to be part of the Future Stars promo

French youngster Leny Yoro has been leaked as a part of the upcoming Future Stars promo in EA FC 25, much to the delight of gamers around the world. The center-back is regarded as one of the best rising talents in the sport today, and his potential will likely be represented by this upcoming upgraded version in Ultimate Team.

He recently signed for Manchester United and has already delivered some impressive performances this season. While the club has struggled to find their form and string together some impressive wins, Yoro's performances have been consistent.

It is evident that he has a bright future in the sport, and his leaked EA FC 25 Future Stars item is a testament to his skills.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Leny Yoro is rumored to arrive as a special item in the EA FC 25 Future Stars promo

Leny Yoro has a base overall rating of just 78 in the latest title and has not received any special items so far this season. If the leak proves to be accurate and he is part of the Future Stars event, this will be his first boosted item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

With French players being extremely popular in Ultimate Team, it will come as no surprise if the youngster receives a massive boost to his overall rating, stats, PlayStyles, and Roles that make him elite-tier under the FC IQ system. He could even serve as a potential alternative to the Winter Champions Ibrahima Konate item that was available in the Season 3 progress ladder.

What will Future Stars Leny Yoro look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 65

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 75

Defending: 92

Physicality: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Block+ and Aerial+ PlayStyles, which are useful traits for a center-back in the current meta of the game. The former will make him more efficient when blocking the opponent's shots, while the latter will allow him to easily win duels in the air and score headers.

Overall, the Leny Yoro Future Stars item has plenty of potential to be one of the best defenders in the game.

