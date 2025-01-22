EA FC 25 leaks: Lionel Messi is rumored to arrive as a TOTY Honorable Mentions player

The second week of the Team of the Year promo will feature TOTY Honorable Mentions players along with the main roster, and Lionel Messi is rumored to be one of the inclusions. The Argentine playmaker was one of the nominees for the TOTY vote but missed out on a spot in the main lineup. However, his leaked version has the potential to be extremely impressive.

Messi won the COPA America with Argentina in 2024 and had several key performances for Inter Miami. However, the attackers included in the main Team of the Year roster were more consistent over the course of the year.

With Cristiano Ronaldo already being leaked as the TOTY 12th man, gamers will be pleased to know that Lionel Messi will also be part of the promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Lionel Messi TOTY Honorable Mentions item has been leaked on social media

Team of the Year Honorable Mentions include some of the best players who were part of the EA FC 25 TOTY voting but failed to make it into the main squad. Lionel Messi certainly fits this bill, as the former FC Barcelona and PSG superstar has retained his abilities over the years and delivered at the highest level in 2024.

Messi has a base overall rating of 88 in the latest title with multiple special versions. He has a 90-rated Total Rush item and a 92-rated Ultimate Succession version. While both these cards are exceptional on the virtual pitch, his leaked TOTY Honorable Mentions version will likely be much better.

What will the EA FC 25 Lionel Messi TOTY Honorable Mentions item look like?

Based on the information leaked by ASYFutTrader on X, he will receive a 93-rated item with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 90

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 39

Physicality: 71

This item is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. Both these traits are highly desirable for a playmaking attacker in the current meta of the game, especially after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update.

Lionel Messi is always overpowered in Ultimate Team, and his various special versions are popular with fans due to his reputation and in-game abilities. While his rumored TOTY Honorable Mentions item will likely possess elite-tier abilities, especially in dribbling and passing, some might find it hard to fit him into a squad on full chemistry due to his league.

