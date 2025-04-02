EA FC 25 leaks: Marco Asensio rumored to receive a Dreamchasers SBC/objective

With the Dreamchasers promo ending soon in EA FC 25, Marco Asensio is rumored to receive an SBC or objective version in Ultimate Team. The Spanish playmaker has not had any special versions so far for his new club in the Premier League: this item has the potential to be top-tier in the current meta of the game.

The former PSG attacker moved to Aston Villa in the January 2025 transfer window and has been in fine form for the Premier League side. He has showcased individual brilliance in the league, and could now get a brand new promo item as an SBC or objective during the Dreamchasers promo in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff, a source of accurate and reliable information in the past. However, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Marco Asensio is rumored to arrive as a Dreamchasers SBC or objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Marco Asensio has played for some of the top European clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG. Now, he is showcasing his true playmaking abilities at Aston Villa, forming an efficient partnership with the likes of Rashford, Watkins, and Malen. He has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo and could arrive as an SBC or an objective.

This item could potentially be released as a combination of both an SBC and an objective. Similar to previous items like World Tour Smalling and Di Maria, gamers could be asked to complete SBC sets a certain number of times to get their hands on this version of the Spanish superstar.

What will the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers version of Marco Asensio look like?

He previously received a NumeroFUT item this year during his time at PSG, but that item has now fallen behind the power curve. While the exact overall rating and stats of the new leaked item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 55

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Trivela+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will be excellent traits for his position under the FC IQ system. The Technical+ PlaYStyle, in particular, will be effective in boosting his dribbling abilities even further, making him overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Overall, the inclusion of a player like Marco Asensio could be the perfect way to bring the ongoing Dreamchasers promo to an end in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

