EA FC 25 leaks: Marcus Rashford rumored to be part of Fantasy FC Team 2

With the first batch of EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players already being available in Ultimate Team, a leak on social media suggests that Marcus Rashford will be part of the second roster. This squad will arrive in Ultimate Team one week after the release of Team 1, and X/DonkTrading has hinted at the inclusion of the popular English attacker in the promo.

The Manchester United striker is currently on loan at Aston Villa, making him an excellent candidate for the ongoing promo. The Fantasy FC Team 1 already features some new transfers like Kvaratskhelia, Marmoush, and Malen. Now, Marcus Rashford could soon receive his first special version for his new club in EA FC 25 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2 could include Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team for the past few years, with his base version being popular at the start of the game cycle and his special versions being elite-tier later on. He already has an overpowered Thunderstruck item in EA FC 25 and could receive an even better item during Fantasy FC Team 2.

The Thunderstruck version of the former Manchester United superstar is 92-rated and has some incredible stats. However, not only will the upcoming promo item be higher-rated, but it will also be eligible for future upgrades based on Aston Villa's performances and results in the league.

What will the EA FC 25 Marcus Rashford Fantasy FC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, DonkTrading's prediction suggests Rashford will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 93

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 47

Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Rapid+ and Powershot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent for his position on the virtual pitch. While the former will make his top speed even higher, the latter will allow him to score from long range. His previous versions can play as both a striker and on the left wing, making him a versatile option as well.

Overall, this item has everything required to be an elite-tier striker under the FC IQ system, and he will undoubtedly cost millions of coins in the Ultimate Team transfer market.

