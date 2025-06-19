EA FC 25 leaks: Petr Cech is rumored to arrive as a Shapeshifters Icon SBC/objective

The second roster of Shapeshifters will be released soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with Petr Cech being rumored to be part of the event as an SBC/objective. This will make the legendary goalkeeper easier to obtain compared to players available via packs. He will also have a new outfield position on the virtual pitch.

The former Chelsea FC and Arsenal shot-stopper is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history. However, the Shapeshifters event will transform him into an outfield player in EA FC 25, similar to his striker version in FIFA 23. If this version of Petr Cech is just as overpowered, he will undoubtedly be incredibly popular amongst gamers.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech could arrive as an objective/SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The first week of the Shapeshifters promo introduced Icon SBC versions of players like David Beckham and Nemanja Vidic, providing them with position-changed items that explore a completely new aspect of their abilities. The leaked version of Petr Cech will be similar, as it has the potential to transform him into one of the best attackers or playmakers in EA FC 25.

If leaks are to be believed, this new item will be a central attacking midfielder (CAM). He will also receive the stats and attributes to match his new role.

What will the Shapeshifters Icon version of Petr Cech look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/FIFATradingRomania, this CAM item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 86

Physicality: 96

While his PlayStyles have not been leaked, he should have the traits required to excel in his new position under the FC IQ system. His tall stature and dominant physical presence should also make him a force to be reckoned with in the current meta.

This item could be released either as an SBC or an objective in EA FC 25. Fans will be hoping for the latter, as it will allow them to get their hands on an overpowered Icon for free and add him to their rosters in Ultimate Team.

However, if he is released as an SBC, then a price of around 500,000 coins would be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

