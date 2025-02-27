EA FC 25 leaks: Raphinha is rumored to arrive as a World Tour SBC/objective

With the latest season of Ultimate Team focusing on Brazilian players, X/FUT Sheriff has leaked Raphinha to arrive as a World Tour SBC or objective soon. The La Liga attacker has been in sublime form this season, leading his side to the top of the league table with his goal contributions. He is also a fan favorite on the virtual pitch, and his leaked special item is expected to be overpowered.

FC Barcelona are currently in a three-sided title race alongside Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. While they are at the top of the table at the moment, the competition is extremely close. However, they will be confident in their abilities due to players like Raphinha, who has now been leaked to arrive as a World Tour SBC or objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Raphinha is rumored to receive a World Tour item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Raphinha already has multiple special items in Ultimate Team this season, including a Trailblazers SBC item and two Team of the Week versions. The talismanic Brazilian has also been eligible for some amazing Evolutions, but his rumored World Tour version will undoubtedly be among the most popular attackers in EA FC 25.

The latest season of Ultimate Team already features some amazing Brazilian players, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Abner Vinicius, and Bruno Guimaraes being available as World Tour items. It is not confirmed whether Raphinha will arrive as an objective, SBC, or a combination of both.

What could the World Tour version of Raphinha look like in EA FC 25?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests it will be 89-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 87

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 60

Physicality: 79

Raphinha is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ Playstyles, which are both excellent traits for an attacker to possess.

Being a left-footed right-winger, the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle will be perfect for him, as he will be able to cut inside and score from long-range opportunities. The Technical+ PlayStyle will enhance his dribbling even further, making him a force to be reckoned with in EA FC 25.

Overall, this leak is certainly exciting, as a boosted version of the FC Barcelona star will definitely be popular among the fanbase.

