EA FC 25 leaks: Ronald Araujo is rumored to be part of the Grassroot Greats promo

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to arrive as part of the upcoming EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo, according to a leak by X/FUT24news. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for Ultimate Team leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the Uruguayan will receive an incredible boosted item in the title soon.

Ronald Araujo has been incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch for the past few years, with his base version being especially effective during the early stages of the game. He also has a Road to the Knockouts item this year already, which has received plenty of upgrades due to his club's success in the Champions League. However, his EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats item will likely be better.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT24news.

Ronald Araujo could receive an amazing boost during the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo

FC Barcelona are one of the most consistent clubs in Europe and could potentially secure both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Their backline has been a key part of their success, and while Ronald Araujo has been sidelined for most of the season, he is still an excellent candidate for the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo due to his overpowered abilities.

Araujo has the pace, defending, physicality and PlayStyles required to be an amazing centre-back on the virtual pitch. The leaked promo item could boost him to be much superior to his RTTK item as well, which will make him an elite-tier defender under the FC IQ system.

What could the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Grassroot Greats item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT24news included a prediction that suggests that Ronald Araujo will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 60

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 92

Physicality: 92

This item is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+ and Block+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a defensive player in the current meta of the game. They will enhance Araujo's defensive attributes even further and make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

Overall, the addition of such a huge fan-favorite to the Grassroot Greats event will make the promo even more popular in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

