EA FC 25 leaks: Xavi Simons is rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster will soon be released in Ultimate Team, with Xavi Simons being rumored to receive a boosted version via SBC/objectives. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the Dutch playmaker will receive an amazing item as part of the upcoming promo and will have the stats to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.
The RB Leipzig superstar previously received an FC Pro Live version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This item received all possible upgrades and ended up as a 92-rated item with two meta PlayStyle+ traits. However, the rumored TOTS SBC/objective version of Xavi Simons will be even better.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Xavi Simons could receive a TOTS SBC/objective item during Bundesliga Team of the Season
RB Leipzig is currently sixth in the Bundesliga table, with Xavi Simons being one of their best and most consistent performers over the course of the campaign. Despite being extremely young, he has established himself as a world-class playmaker, and his efforts could now earn him a TOTS item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.
With Bayern Munich being a dominant force in the league, their players will undoubtedly be prominently featured in the TOTS roster as well. However, Xavi Simons definitely deserves a spot in the lineup as well.
What will the EA FC 25 Xavi Simons TOTS SBC/objective item look like?
Based on the leak released by X/DonkTrading, this item could be 95-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 95
- Shooting: 90
- Passing: 93
- Dribbling: 95
- Defending: 74
- Physicality: 85
He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, three of the most meta traits for a CAM in the current meta. He will be capable of playing in multiple positions on the virtual pitch as well, which will make him a versatile option under the FC IQ system.
If this item is released as an SBC, then it could easily be worth over 600,000 coins. His 92-rated FC Pro Live item currently costs around 120,000 coins, so the improved version with increased PlayStyles will definitely be worth much more. On the other hand, being released as an objective would make this one of the most popular and sought-after items in the game.