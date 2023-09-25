EA FC Mobile new season maintenance expected release date and time

Football aficionados are buzzing with excitement as EA FC Mobile prepares to launch its new season. This has been heightened by a tweet that revealed a 24-hour countdown to the maintenance time, marking the switch from the previous game, FIFA Mobile, to the current one. As they await this highly anticipated event, gamers are eager to try out new challenges, features, and gameplay enhancements.

This article explores the likely launch date and time for the new mobile football simulation game.

Note: This article is speculative.

Anticipated release date and time for EA FC Mobile's next season maintenance

EA FC Mobile's new season maintenance is highly anticipated by gamers worldwide, and knowing the expected release date and time is crucial for players to prepare for the upcoming season. However, one should note that EA could potentially change the maintenance timing.

The anticipated maintenance window for the launch of EA FC Mobile's new season is expected to occur 24 hours after the official X/Twitter announcement. This means that players can expect the maintenance to begin 24 hours from the time of the tweet.

Various time zones of different cities around the world are listed below for a clearer picture of when players can expect the maintenance to begin:

Paris, France (CET): UTC+1

Berlin, Germany (CET): UTC+1

Rome, Italy (CET): UTC+1

Athens, Greece (EET): UTC+2

Cairo, Egypt (EET): UTC+2

Nairobi, Kenya (EAT): UTC+3

Moscow, Russia (MSK): UTC+3

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (GST): UTC+4

Karachi, Pakistan (PKT): UTC+5

Colombo, Sri Lanka (IST): UTC+5:30

Mumbai, India (IST): UTC+5:30

Bangkok, Thailand (ICT): UTC+7

Beijing, China (CST): UTC+8

Tokyo, Japan (JST): UTC+9

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): UTC+10

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): UTC+12

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA (HST): UTC-10

Los Angeles, California, USA (PST): UTC-8

New York City, USA (EST): UTC-5

Buenos Aires, Argentina (ART): UTC-3

Santiago, Chile (CLST): UTC-3

Stay tuned to official EA channels and social media for any last-minute adjustments. This unpredictability is common in the gaming industry, as creators strive for the smoothest launch possible.

Release date of EA FC Mobile

The release date for the new season of EA FC Mobile marks a new beginning. September 26 is when a refreshed virtual football universe is available to players, who can finally dive into the new season's fresh challenges, gameplay enhancements, and exciting features.

The community has been excited about EA FC Mobile's new season and looks forward to its official release date and time.