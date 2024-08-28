Endrick EA FC 25 rating: Young Real Madrid striker set to make his Ultimate Team debut

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, more commonly known as Endrick in EA FC 25, is the latest Brazilian prodigy to join the prestigious ranks of Real Madrid. At just 18, he has already turned heads with his performances at the Palmeiras Academy and is generating excitement ahead of his first appearance in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

According to leaked information shared by Twitter user @theMadridZone, Endrick is likely to receive a 77-rated ST card, a remarkable rating for someone making their debut in the game.

This rating distinguishes Endrick from many of his contemporaries, as most young talents typically start with ratings below 75. Even current Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who are now key players, began their Ultimate Team careers with 70-rated common silver cards during Barcelona days.

Note: This article is based on leaked information, and readers are advised to consider it speculative. Portions of this article reflect the author's personal views.

Real Madrid prodigy Endrick's EA FC 25 rating: Leaked stats breakdown

Endrick's leaked stats suggest a player bursting with potential. Here's what we might see from his debut card:

Pace: 89

89 Shooting: 76

76 Passing: 61

61 Dribbling: 78

78 Defense: 30

30 Physical: 64

These stats showcase Endrick as a swift and nimble player, capable of weaving through defenders with ease. With high ratings in Pace (89) and Dribbling (78), he is expected to be a strong ball carrier, enabling him to glide past opponents.

However, his lower ratings in Passing (61) and Defense (30) indicate areas where he may not shine, meaning players will need to rely on his speed and technical skills to maximize his impact.

His Physical rating (64) also suggests that he may not excel in physical battles, so utilizing his agility to avoid such encounters will be key.

What to expect from Endrick's EA FC 25 Ultimate Team performance

Endrick's EA FC 25 card might be overpowered in Ultimate Team (Image via Transfermarkt)

Endrick’s 77-rated card is likely to become a favorite among players who value agility and technical prowess. His 4-star skill moves and 3-star weak foot, which were highlighted during the EA FC 24 Copa America, further enhance his versatility, allowing him to execute advanced moves with ease.

Players can expect Endrick to thrive in roles that demand quick dribbling, precise passing, and the ability to break through defenses with speed. Although his physicality and defensive stats might be on the lower side, his strengths lie in chance creation and outmaneuvering opponents.

For those looking to add a dynamic winger or creative playmaker to their Ultimate Team, Endrick’s debut card appears to be an excellent option.

Endrick's 77-rated card in EA FC 25 reflects his growing prominence in the football world. With standout stats, distinctive PlayStyles, and the support of Real Madrid’s illustrious footballing legacy, Endrick is poised to make a memorable debut in Ultimate Team.

