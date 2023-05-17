Lorenzo Insigne will be included in MLS TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as the Saudi Pro League expires. He is one of the most talented Italian players of all time and is known for acute dribbling and finesse shots. This right-footed Italian moved from Serie A to MLS this season. Currently, the 31-year-old winger plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and has no proper usable FUT items.

FIFA 23 Leak: Lorenzo Insigne is going to headline MLS TOTS

Lorenzo Insigne may end his MLS career soon. He appeared for only 7 matches this season and scored 2 goals with no assists. So far in FIFA 23, he has only one special FUT item: a Rulebreakers SBC. The Italian winger has a 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves with Outside Foot Shot, Technical Dribbler, Long Shot Taker, Flair, and the well-known Finesse Shot traits.

The leaked Team of the Season item looks pretty impressive. The leaked stats of this upcoming TOTS Lorenzo Insigne are mentioned as follows:

Pace : 95

: 95 Shooting : 90

: 90 Passing : 92

: 92 Dribbling : 91

: 91 Defending : 43

: 43 Physicality: 58

FFA 23 players have to wait for the official release on Sunday, May 21, 2023, since predicted stats are not quite reliable.

Most FC Cincinnati and New England Revolution players will be headlining, and Lorenzo Insigne will be the only player from Toronto FC to get into this promo. These two teams are top of the league with 24 points due to their impressive run, but they are separated only by the goal difference as New England has 8, and Cincinnati has 3.

The Major League Soccer is not quite overwhelming for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans, and it is not a promising league overall. Still, there are some usable FUT player items from this league except Insigne, like Gareth Bale, Gonzalo Higuain, and Carlos Vela.

Poll : 0 votes