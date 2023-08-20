FIFA 23 leak hints at Maxence Lacroix coming to Futties 

The FIFA 23 Futties series has provided a delightful experience to fans so far, and Maxence Lacroix is all set to become a new inclusion in it if social media leaks and rumors are to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has made a post about a promo version of this French defender coming to Ultimate Team. It's worth noting that the information regarding Lacroix's item was shared on Twitter.

While the exact process of how to obtain his upcoming card hasn't been stated, it will likely arrive in FUT as an SBC or objective. In either case, players will be able to access the item without having to depend on their luck or spend coins in this title's market.

The upcoming Maxence Lacroix Futties card's official stats haven't been revealed yet, but some predictions can be made based on how this promo has worked so far in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Maxence Lacroix Futties release date

As of writing, Lacroix's upcoming Futties card's official release date hasn't been made public. That said, it could arrive as early as tonight, August 20, when this title's daily content gets refreshed at 6 pm UK time.

If the developers decide to add this card as an objective, fans will likely have to wait till next Wednesday, August 23, before they can get their hands on it. It's worth a mention that the current promo has seen EA Sports release two different player objectives per week, allowing FIFA 23 fans to unlock more special cards.

FIFA 23 Maxence Lacroix Futties card stats

As this card hasn't officially been revealed, it's impossible to mention its key stats. However, FUT Sheriff has made some predictions about what this card might look like.

Overall: 96

Position: CB

Pace: 96

Shooting: 52

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 86

Defense: 96

Physicality: 96

Typically, Lacroix has always been famous among fans due to his abundance of Pace. This attribute ranks his cards high on the meta, although he typically lacks defensive stability.

With a chance to receive possible boosts, the upcoming Futties item could be perfect for those who rely on meta items. If Lacroix is added as part of an SBC, it will be interesting to see how many coins players will have to spend to unlock it. If it's part of an objective, the card will likely be free to unlock.