FIFA 23 leak suggests that Sheraldo Becker will be part of the Shapeshifters promo

Social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the upcoming Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker being included in the rumors. The mercurial striker has had an incredible season with the Bundesliga side, helping the club defy all odds and secure a top-four finish in the league.

EA Sports has confirmed that Shapeshifters will succeed Team of the Season as the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of gamers around the globe.

This is the third arrival of the promo in the franchise's history. With the likes of Sheraldo Becker being rumored as an inclusion, fans will eagerly await the official reveal.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Union Berlin's star forward Sheraldo Becker has been leaked as a Shapeshifters player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The title race in Bundesliga was extremely competitive this season, with the top four teams competing for the ultimate prize throughout the journey. While the competition for silverware came down to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the end, Union Berlin was the surprise package of the campaign.

The club from the capital surprised the world with their run in the German top flight, finishing in the fourth spot and securing European qualification. Sheraldo Becker was their main man spearheading the attack, and the rapid forward is rumored to be part of Shapeshifters in FUT 23.

What will Shapeshifters Becker look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Becker already possesses two separate Rulebreakers variants in FIFA 23, both of which were available as an SBC early on in the game cycle. However, these special cards are severely outdated and no longer do justice to the season he has had, making his rumored Shapeshifters version even more exciting.

With Becker's new position being unknown, FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions regarding his position or attributes, as they depend entirely on his new role. However, with his 76-rated base card being amongst the fastest players in the game, he will be exceptional everywhere in the attack, and even as a full-back.

If he is deployed as a midfielder, EA Sports will have to improve his work rates and weak-foot abilities for him to be usable in the current meta of the game.

Poll : 0 votes