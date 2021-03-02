Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks: Zero Point to explode again, new Hunter, and more

Fortnite's Zero Point is becoming more unstable, according to new leaks by @iFireMonkey and @Mang0e. New data mined from the 15.50 update hints at a variety of changes coming to Fortnite and soon. Some of these will affect Chapter, Season 5, while others seem primed for Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks and more

pak1005 or pak1006 should be our final hunter. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

A final, unnamed hunter for Chapter 5 Season 6 seems to be in the pak files. Rumored to be Ant-Man, the reveal should be happening shortly as Season 5 is quickly heading to a close. Other information found in the latest update pertains to the Zero Point's instability, possibly pointing to another explosion.

Some new Zero Point facts/lore/info:



- It's future pulses are called "Reality Waves"

- Reuses some effects from the Ch1S10 meteor

- The nexus will constantly be sending out ripples, called "baby waves"

- Entering the zero point *may* visually change (could be wrong) — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

These changes seem to be more focused on Chapter 2 Season 6, leading to the possibility of another event similar to the island-destroying event at the end of Chapter 1. As the Zero Point destabilizes, it'll release waves that may affect gameplay in various ways.

The Zero Point will mess with in-game voice chat, adding Phaser and Chorus audio effects. This may happen when near the zero point or when a pulse happens.



So freaking cool!!!! pic.twitter.com/RMFef6eaLg — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

If these leaks turn out to be true, it could wreak havoc on team communication and make players feel the instability ravaging Apollo Island.

Fortnite's female Midas: Marigold

Another leak comes in the form of the long-awaited female Midas. Known as Marigold, it looks like she is the head of IO and possibly Agent Jonesy's boss. Rumors suggest that Marigold will be available in the "Golden Touch" bundle that includes 1500 V-Bucks and the ability to turn herself into pure gold.

Fortnite's Midas is not available to players who did not earn him during the Battle Pass when he was available. Marigold is the next best alternative.

Since the bundle will include V-Bucks, the Golden Touch bundle will most likely be similar to The Last Laugh bundle. It will be available at a premium price.