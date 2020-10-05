Fortnite: Nexus War and Wormhole theories explained

Fortnite has always been a game of theatrics mixed with skill, but now, we might be staring at an interstellar travel experience, as a new theory gathers wind on Reddit.

Ever since Fortnite’s Season X ended with the ‘The End’ event,the developers have always managed to bring forward an innovative and unique manner of transitioning between seasons be it giant reactors or blockholes.

‘The End’ not only marked the end of Season X, or Chapter 1, of the game, but also made the players’ bid farewell to the fan favourite map ‘Athena’ in October 2019 with a structure that was considered to be a black hole.

Ever since, players as well as the developers have put their entire focus and dedication on the current map, ‘Apollo’. However, Redditor u/SvenWillNeverDie420 posted a theory on r/FortNiteBR on 1st October 2020 which hints that what was initially thought to be a black hole might be a wormhole.

A wormhole which transported players to ‘Apollo’ from ‘Athena’ during the ‘The End’ event, and that ‘Athena’ still exists in the same universe.

u/SvenWillNeverDie420 said:

“A wormhole is a hypothetical connection between widely separated parts of space. This makes sense because the orb seems to be on both maps.”

Image Credits: reddit.com/u/SvenWillNeverDie420

No matter how nice or sentimental the theory looks for all fortnite players, there’s a bunch of evidence that backs this theory. Including the current upgrades being applied to the Battle Bus at the Stark Industries as well as the introduction of the Astro Jack skin with an 'Athena'-like structure on it's helmet.

What's Epic Games' verdict on Fortnite Season 5?

A tweet from Epic Games’ Worldwide Creative Director, Donald Mustard, from 22nd August comes into play where he stated/teased everyone with this line without any context:

“It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive…”

Despite claims of the return of 'Athena' after the Nexus War in season 5 of Fortnite, the last line from this tweet could also hint at a possibility of players being able to choose between ‘Athena’ and ‘Apollo’ as their battleground, especially with the help of an “Upgraded Battle Bus”.

Nevertheless, for now, all of it remains a theory as there is yet to be any official statement release from Epic Games.

All that we can do is wait in patience and see if all the teasers, starting from the ‘Athena’ map on Astro Jack’s helmet during the Travis Scott’s Astronomical event to the introduction of Nexus Wars and upgradation of the Battle Bus, prove the theory to be true, and whether we get the inter-map travelling experience in Fortnite or not.