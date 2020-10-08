Fortnite Season 4: A New weapon that combines both 'Minigun' and 'Grenade Launcher' could be arriving soon

Another gun has seemingly been leaked before Chapter 2 Season 5 kicks off on Fortnite, and this time, thanks to data miner @Mang0e_

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

The leak, which was initially posted to twitter, suggests that the upcoming weapon might very well be a combination of a minigun and a grenade launcher.

The weapon stats present in the tweet from @Mang0e_, along with the mesh model, indicates towards the same. @Mang0_has a track record of being accurate with his leaks in the past, thus adding more credibility to this possible release.

Although the mesh design looks like a barrel-less minigun, the stats present in the tweet point towards the weapon dealing out massive damage in limited shots, as it needs to be reloaded after every 2 shots fired.

The weapon however, might become one of the exclusive mythic items for players in Season 5, or perhaps even later in Fortnite.

Some other fans also jumped on the topic to add their own insights, while @GMatrixGames came out with a couple of facts about the weapon.

Some information about the "Minigun" from HYPEX. This model is only temporary.



1) The minigun model is from Save the World and has parts, which is why the barrel is missing from the front.

2) It's also set to be an explosive weapon, not an assault weapon.@HappyPower — SpookyMatrixGames | Fortnite Project Developer (@GMatrixGames) September 28, 2020

When to expect the new weapon on Fortnite?

As of this moment, there has been no official word from Epic Games regarding the release date of this new weapon. All of it is still merely speculation and rumours.

Advertisement

Considering that the code for the weapon has been added to the game files, it is more than likely that the gun will make it into the game at some point. Historically, every gun that has been found in the files has been added to Fortnite at a later point.

Having said that, with the hype surrounding Nexus Wars, Epic Games might give it a few seasons before eventually releasing this weapon into Fortnite. For now, all we can do is wait and watch if, and when, this 'mini grenade launcher' makes it into Fortnite