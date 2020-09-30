Fortnite Season 4: All Week 6 Challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite players are nearing the halfway point of Season 4, wrapping up what Week 5 challenges they have left. Each week, players get a fresh list of new ways to earn rewards and plenty of XP.

Typically, a release date for each week's challenges is leaked by Fortnite data minors via Twitter, a few days before the actual announcement. Week 6 is no different.

Week 6 Challenges in Fortnite Season 4

Search chests at Weeping Woods (25,000 XP)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (25,000 XP)

Collect stone from Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

Consume a Legendary Fish (25,000 XP)

Consume foraged items at Holly Hedges (25,000 XP)

Ride a zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (25,000 XP)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with black panther's kinetic shockwave (50,000 XP)

Deal damage to opponents at Slurpy Swamp (25,000 XP)

Another challenge aside from the above ones for the week is where players get a chance to defeat X-Men legend Wolverine. Upon completing this task, they will receive a special reward. It is rumored to be a Wolverine skin, along with gaining access to the mutant's famous claws.

This task may not come easy for players, as Wolverine has his mutant ability to regenerate all of his 1,000 health and shield. He can be found in Weeping Woods.

Image Credits: gamer.com

How to consume a Legendary Fish in Fortnite

Since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, fishing has become an intricate part of the game. Players will need to forage for a fishing rod first, then make their way to a body of water and start fishing. If a player can catch an orange fish, it is legendary, and they will need it to complete this challenge.

The only challenge that is unclear on how to complete is the one with the largest reward, 50,000 XP, for dealing damage after knocking an opponent back using Black Panther's shockwave ability. Players have yet to use this ability, so it is still unclear how to use it.

Fortnite Season 4 rages on, and can be played on all major consoles, mobile devices, and PCs. So get out there and enjoy this Marvel-themed season while it lasts