Fortnite Season 5 on iOS: Here is Everything We Know

After Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken hinted that Fortnite could be making a return to iOS devices, YouTuber Golden has revealed that Fortnite is coming back to iOS sooner than expected.

According to the information revealed by Golden, the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games has gotten to the point where the judge ordered Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, to be present during the hearing. Additionally, the YouTuber also revealed that the judge wanted Tim Cook to be a part of the hearing for seven hours.

the judge just announced he wants to get Tim Cook (CEO of apple) into a court hearing for 7 HOURS... this could be the final hearing — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 25, 2021

The YouTuber had speculated that Tim Cook's presence during the hearing could mean that it will be the final one. However, there have been multiple hearings since then with the court's ruling yet to be declared. Nevertheless, the proceedings for the lawsuit has been going down rather swiftly with more than one hearing within the same week.

there will be another court hearing on febuary 1st at 1PM EST. looks like epic and apple might be getting this lawsuit done somewhat soon, since they’re doing around 1-2 court hearings every week — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 25, 2021

The following is a rundown of the present situation between Epic Games and Apple, as well as the status of Fortnite for iOS devices.

Fortnite's return to iOS devices

Advertisement

Golden recently revealed on his Twitter account that the streamer is currently working on Fortnite Season 5 for iOS with the developers. The streamer revealed that since Fortnite hasn't received any updates for a long time on iOS devices, the first priority for the developers is to ensure that the touch controls are perfectly optimised to match the gameplay.

this is a real video of fortnite season 5 on iOS. i’m working with some app developers to try to bring the game back to iOS with touch controls, more details coming soon :) pic.twitter.com/z1wuv2D499 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 26, 2021

here’s our first look at touch gameplay with the season 5 on iOS app. there’s a lot of bugs but the developers are working on improving it, for a first draft not bad. it’s expected to drop next week :) pic.twitter.com/VwY7M8wPo4 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Since then, Golden has also revealed that the Season 5 edition of Fortnite for iOS devices is almost ready to launch, and the delay is mainly due to Epic Games working out some of the in-game bugs and glitches. The developers are looking forward to a smooth comeback for Fortnite on iOS devices.

The last update from Golden regarding the introduction of Fortnite Season 5 on iOS devices states that the developers are planning to make the update available for a specific mobile players for the purpose of testing.

this week the fortnite iOS season 5 app should become available for some people. the developers will not be releasing it to the public right away, and will give private access to some known mobile players for testing. excited to see how it comes out 😁 — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) February 2, 2021

This suggests that the final edition of Fortnite Season 5 for iOS devices requires just a little bit of fine-tuning before releasing it to the public. With Epic Games and Apple finally nearing a solution over the prolonged lawsuit, Fortnite players on iOS devices can finally play their favorite game on their preferred devices.