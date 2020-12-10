Fortnite WinterFest 2020: Expected start date, free rewards for 14 days, leaks, and more

The new Christmas event in Fortnite called Winterfest 2020 comes with 14 assorted presents for players to claim over a period of 14 days.

After the original Christmas event in 2018 and the Winterfest in 2019, Epic Games is all set to greet fans with Winterfest 2020.

The Christmas event on Fortnite comes with a total of 14 presents, which range from in-game cosmetics to free in-game items. Along with these 14 presents, the event will also be accompanied by multiple challenges, which will allow players to unlock more in-game cosmetics and items.

Ranging over 14 days, players can "unwrap" a single free present daily, while the most sought-after items will usually be unwrapped towards the late stages.

This article shares everything that fans need to know about Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite.

Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite

With Epic Games yet to officially reveal the Christmas event, data miners have leaked multiple new additions to Fortnite for an upcoming winter event. These leaks include:

New Christmas-themed audio files

Frozen ice boxes and Fortnite Loot makes a return from Winterfest 2019.

A winter-themed fish called the Snowy Gift Fish

A new in-game NPC, Snowmando

Apart from these leaks, there are also a bunch of other additions that fans have been expecting to see from Epic Games in the upcoming winter event.

Ranging from a holiday-themed Battle Bus to Christmas Trees covered in snow, Epic Games might be making a few visual changes to the in-game map of Fortnite.

Epic Games has not revealed the official release date of Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite. However, the 2018 Christmas event ranged from 20th December to 2nd January, and Winterfest 2019 went on from 18th December to 6th January.

This suggests that the new major update for Fortnite could very well be on its way on Tuesday, 15th December.

Something I didn't notice until now: Snowmando does NOT have an Item Shop tag! 👀



This may be a bit far-fetched, but could this mean that he could be a free skin of this year's 14 Days of Fortnite (Winterfest)? pic.twitter.com/NAvxhW6Tg9 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 5, 2020

Upcoming "Christmas Flopper" Infos | #Fortnite



Some Variables Got Added On V15.00 For The Upcoming Christmas Flopper



"Default.FlopperSnowy.Heal" = 15.0



"Default.Consumables.MaxStackAmount.SnowyFlopper" = 5.0 pic.twitter.com/WvHXHIJAnU — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@LunakisLeaks) December 6, 2020

However, with the entire community speculating and waiting for Winterfest 2020, it remains to be seen how long it takes for Epic Games to reveal the event.

Apart from a bunch of new additions, the holiday-themed map in Fortnite will be a nice addition for players to enjoy the festive season.