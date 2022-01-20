Forza Horizon 5 is playable on Steam Deck; could Game Pass come to the handheld

If community rumors and footage are to be believed, Forza Horizon 5 is playable for the time being on Steam Deck. There could be a possible avenue for Xbox Game Pass coming on the deck as well.

Since its announcement, Steam Deck has brewed up a storm in the gaming community. The affair with handheld devices in video games isn't new, but it was revolutionized with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch.

Steam Deck will be the next step in that direction, and it's widely expected that Valve's creation will be competing directly with Switch, given the similarities in their overall functionality.

With the first batch of Steam Deck set to ship in February, many developers have started testing out their games for the device. With Forza Horizon 5 being one of the best racing games on the market, questions have been raised about whether it will run on Steam Deck.

Evidence of Forza Horizon 5 running on Steam Deck is out

Earlier in the year, Steam Deck received a stamp of approval from Xbox boss Phil Spencer. He has even promised support for games from the studio for Steam Deck, which includes releases of series like Halo and Forza.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. https://t.co/q4hWBvkk85

Based on a clip that surfaced online, Twitch streamer ASMR Destiny showed a clip of Forza Horizon 5 running on his Steam Deck. Now it's quite likely that he may have received the device and the game's copy internally, but Microsoft is yet to showcase any of their games for Steam Deck.

ASMR Destiny has taken down that video since, and it's for the best to respect his privacy for the same reason. However, it raises hope for Forza Horizon 5 fans to see their favorite racing game on the upcoming handheld gaming console.

Could Xbox Game Pass feature on Steam Deck?

Xbox Game Pass has been a revolutionary addition to the world of games. The service offers a huge library of games at a highly affordable monthly rate, including first-day releases and Xbox exclusives. It's simple to understand why Steam Deck owners will naturally want to avail the services of the Game Pass.

Xcloud is the latest cloud gaming service offered by Microsoft, and it is included with the Game Pass. The service already lets gamers stream several games on their handheld devices, pending the availability of the service in their country. In Phil Spencer's tweet, it was quite evident that Xcloud works efficiently on Steam Deck.

It's for certain that Xcloud will be available on Steam Deck like the other handheld mobile devices. Since the service is within the Game Pass, Steam Deck owners can easily get a subscription and stream the game on their device.

Microsoft has also been rumored to be making a streaming stick. The mechanism is similar to existing products like the Amazon Fire Stick. The key difference will be what the product will be used for. The rumored network stack will be connectable with devices via which Xbox Game Pass owners will stream the latest games straight on their device and play.

Jordan @Jordan25983253 @rubbageman @MrPhilDaMan @thebreadlord @DestinLegarie Japan is not a big console market. Japanese game market is largely mobile which is why Switch dominates and why I wouldn't be surprised to see XCloud eventually start breaking through over there in time. @rubbageman @MrPhilDaMan @thebreadlord @DestinLegarie Japan is not a big console market. Japanese game market is largely mobile which is why Switch dominates and why I wouldn't be surprised to see XCloud eventually start breaking through over there in time.

There is no denying that Microsoft will be looking to tap into the huge market created with the launch of Steam Deck. This will require steps like making standalone games like Forza Horizon 5 available for the platform. Additional support with services will also be required to make the most out of the opportunity. While Xbox Game Pass may not be available as directly as PCs, it could very well be utilized with the help of Xcloud services on the Steam Deck.

