Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Hu Tao gameplay leaks, elemental skill, burst, combat animations, and more

Genshin Impact 1.4 might see Hu Tao's official arrival as a playable character after being rumored countless times in recent months.

A leaked video somehow presents gameplay leaks for Hu Tao, including her elemental skill, burst, combat animations, and a lot more that is in store for the Genshin Impact community.

Here's all the latest information about the alleged leaks of Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks for Hu Tao

Established Genshin Impact leaker and fanmade artwork creator Lumie posted yet again another leaked video on Twitter.

This time, it was a motion gameplay demo for the much-awaited Hu Tao, apparently a Pyro character. There was a leak of the same with low resolution, though the leak in discussion is in high resolution with detailed animations.

The video showed Hu Tao fighting enemies and executing some of her moves. Of course, all of those are Pyro-inclined, and a lot of burst damage was seen to be inflicted and finish off enemies.

Still unnamed, one of her attacks sees Hu Tao strike her spear multiple times along with some Pyro visuals and aesthetics.

Image via Thankyoo, YouTube

On the other hand, her elemental burst skill shows that she could summon a Spirit Soother along with some flashing strikes of her Pyro spear. As also seen in the leaked video, it deals an astounding amount of damage.

The tweet by Lumie has caught massive attention from Genshin Impact fans globally. Some are very thrilled and excited to see what Hu Tao could possibly offer in-game once her arrival as a playable character is official.

Hu Tao for Genshin Impact 1.4?

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo still don't have any official announcement about Hu Tao being a playable character for update 1.4, or even as a banner one.

More or less, it is highly presumed that confirmation regarding the Genshin Impact 1.4 news might take place at least a month before implementing the said update. This is based on how miHoYo has been releasing updates since the game's launch in September last year.

Image via SuperaTom, YouTube

But the unpredictability of the Genshin Impact creators is well-known. Surprise moves could be a factor in how they want to continue the game's longevity.

Hu Tao is one of the hottest names included on the rumored playable character line-up for Genshin Impact 1.4. Rosaria and Mimi are also listed to be possible banner characters soon.